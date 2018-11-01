Craig Hallum Increases Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Price Target to $65.00

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. First Analysis upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.09 million, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.54. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.39 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 4.89%. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $285,674.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO of HealthPocket, Inc. division Bruce Telkamp sold 7,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $324,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

