Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Monday morning.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target (up from GBX 1,600 ($20.91)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,440 ($18.82) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,516.51 ($19.82).

GSK opened at GBX 1,511.20 ($19.75) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

