Critical Analysis: AirMedia Group (AMCN) & Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:AMCN) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AirMedia Group and Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirMedia Group N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 6.62% 30.99% 5.27%

Volatility & Risk

AirMedia Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of AirMedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AirMedia Group and Interpublic Group of Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirMedia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 1 6 5 0 2.33

Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus target price of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than AirMedia Group.

Dividends

Interpublic Group of Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. AirMedia Group does not pay a dividend. Interpublic Group of Companies pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AirMedia Group and Interpublic Group of Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirMedia Group $23.75 million 0.93 -$156.47 million N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies $7.88 billion 1.13 $579.00 million $1.41 16.43

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than AirMedia Group.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats AirMedia Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AirMedia Group Company Profile

AirMedia Group Inc. operates out-of-home advertising platforms primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 6 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations. It also displays non-advertising content, such as weather, sports, and comedy clips; and TV programs, including documentaries and hidden camera type reality shows from other third-party content providers, as well as offers in-flight advertising and non-advertising content. In addition, the company holds concession rights to operate various traditional advertising media comprising light boxes, billboards, and display advertising; and install and operate Wi-Fi systems on trains administered by 10 regional railway bureaus, as well as on long-haul buses. Further, it operates CIBN-AirMedia channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. AirMedia Group Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines. The company also provides various diversified services, including public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. It offers its services under various brands comprising McCann, MullenLowe, IPG Mediabrands, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, and The Martin Agency, as well as Foote, Cone & Belding. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

