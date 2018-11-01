Critical Survey: Westell Technologies (WSTL) and MER Telemanagement Solutions (MTSL)

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) and MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Westell Technologies and MER Telemanagement Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westell Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A MER Telemanagement Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Westell Technologies has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MER Telemanagement Solutions has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westell Technologies and MER Telemanagement Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies 1.02% 7.09% 6.08% MER Telemanagement Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westell Technologies and MER Telemanagement Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies $58.58 million 0.58 $30,000.00 $0.20 10.90 MER Telemanagement Solutions $8.63 million 0.56 -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Westell Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MER Telemanagement Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Westell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of MER Telemanagement Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Westell Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of MER Telemanagement Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westell Technologies beats MER Telemanagement Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna system conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and online and mobile video advertising worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise, Service Providers, and Video Advertising. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). The company also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Wins, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators, and content service providers. Further, it provides cloud and managed services; and digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

