Crocs (CROX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on shares of Crocs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of CROX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. 270,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,009. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,023.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. Crocs had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $416,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 74,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,498,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 752,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 376,451 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 72,054 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,367,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after buying an additional 79,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

