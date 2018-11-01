Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Ctrip.Com International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $52.82 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.31.

NASDAQ:CTRP traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.88. 4,440,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,620. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. Ctrip.Com International has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 1,257.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

