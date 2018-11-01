CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on November 12th

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

CVR Energy stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

