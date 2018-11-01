Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $4.77 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 970,344.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 998,209,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 998,106,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,633,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,157 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,413,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,823,000 after acquiring an additional 609,828 shares during the last quarter. AT Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 2,563,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,573,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,995,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.67 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $70.50.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

