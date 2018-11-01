Cytosorbents (CTSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Cytosorbents to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. On average, analysts expect Cytosorbents to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTSO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 1,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,922. The company has a market cap of $301.38 million, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.19. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip P. Chan sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $167,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,991. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cytosorbents stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 181.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 53,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of Cytosorbents worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

