Danaos (DAC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 183,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,752. Danaos has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $112.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Danaos had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $113.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaos will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Danaos stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Danaos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units.

