David Fletcher Acquires 76 Shares of Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (ASCI) Stock

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASCI) insider David Fletcher bought 76 shares of Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £193.80 ($253.23).

Shares of LON:ASCI opened at GBX 253 ($3.31) on Thursday. Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 300 ($3.92).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th.

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst Company Profile

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

