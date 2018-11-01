DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMPI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 56,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,116. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.79.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme.

