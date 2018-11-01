Delphi Private Advisors LLC Sells 11,096 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (FNDA)

Delphi Private Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index makes up approximately 23.0% of Delphi Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Delphi Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 67,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,599,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,781,000 after buying an additional 57,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $41.83.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.