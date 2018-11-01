Dero (DERO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $95,427.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00033509 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $95,427.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Masari (MSR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,479,865 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

