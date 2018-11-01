Deutsche Boerse’s (DB1) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Cfra set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €122.41 ($142.34).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

DB1 stock traded down €0.25 ($0.29) on Wednesday, reaching €111.60 ($129.77). 413,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €77.25 ($89.83) and a 12 month high of €111.20 ($129.30).

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.