Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ) Receives €35.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.62 ($41.42).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEQ. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €29.64 ($34.47) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €30.90 ($35.93) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.21) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

ETR:DEQ traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €27.44 ($31.91). The stock had a trading volume of 50,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €28.96 ($33.67) and a 12-month high of €39.41 ($45.83).

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

