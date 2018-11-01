Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Shares Gap Up to $13.62

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $13.62. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 51603 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRNA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $844.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,642.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider James B. Weissman sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at $468,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $232,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at $465,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 839.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,402 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2,002.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 603,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 574,804 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 719.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 427,284 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 909,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 382,361 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 509.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 340,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.