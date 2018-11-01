Dollarcoin (DLC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. Dollarcoin has a market cap of $46,084.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dollarcoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

