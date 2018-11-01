Donegal Group (DGICB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICB opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.