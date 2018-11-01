Dougherty & Co Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a research note issued on Sunday, October 28th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22).

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on VCRA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of VCRA opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.70 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

In related news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $93,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,308.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,816 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.