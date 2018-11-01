DPW (DPW) Sees Large Volume Increase

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,485,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,518,779 shares.The stock last traded at $0.29 and had previously closed at $0.25.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. DPW had a negative net margin of 64.32% and a negative return on equity of 120.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DPW stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 691,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 1.09% of DPW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DPW Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

