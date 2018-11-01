Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Decreased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,201,000 after buying an additional 1,023,646 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,727,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,740,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,648,000 after acquiring an additional 328,285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,740,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,561,116,000 after acquiring an additional 317,835 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,985,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,991,000 after acquiring an additional 314,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.03. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $566,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,779 shares of company stock worth $956,650 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

