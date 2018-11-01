Eagle Materials (EXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

EXP stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,903. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $122.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

