eBoost Achieves Market Cap of $896,957.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $896,957.00 and $6,693.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00796907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011353 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00020074 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001221 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

