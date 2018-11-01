Eclipse Resources (ECR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eclipse Resources had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million.

ECR traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Eclipse Resources has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $317.44 million, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.82.

ECR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eclipse Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Eclipse Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Eclipse Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eclipse Resources from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

