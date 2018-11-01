EI Group (EIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EI Group (LON:EIG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

EIG has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EI Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of EI Group in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 196 ($2.56).

Shares of EIG stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 168.60 ($2.20). 2,992,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. EI Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

About EI Group

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It also engages in rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. The company operates approximately 4,638 pubs. The company was formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc and changed its name to Ei Group plc February 2017.

