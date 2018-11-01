El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71.

El Pollo LoCo stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 382,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $504.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.36. El Pollo LoCo has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.70 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised El Pollo LoCo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of August 20, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

