Eldorado Gold (EGO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.11.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 5,649,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,387,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 35.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,142,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,569,000 after buying an additional 6,546,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,327,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,553,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,193,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,891,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

