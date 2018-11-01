Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 9122923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Electro Scientific Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESIO. Needham & Company LLC lowered Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other Electro Scientific Industries news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,525.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 98,014 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 45,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 1,793.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO)

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

