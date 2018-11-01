Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $17.79 Million Position in Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 358,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,785,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the second quarter worth about $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Zogenix in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Zogenix in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the second quarter worth about $239,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Empire lifted their price objective on Zogenix from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In other Zogenix news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 7,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,961 shares of company stock worth $1,002,324. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

