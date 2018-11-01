Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,472. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.92. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BTIG Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

