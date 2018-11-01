Endeavour Silver’s (EXK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Noble Financial set a $5.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 740,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,016. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of -0.21.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 44.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $392,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1,204.3% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 165,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 152,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 6.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.