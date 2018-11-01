Energy Transfer (ET) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE ET traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.83. 7,450,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,887. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

