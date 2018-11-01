Entergy (ETR) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.56. Entergy also updated its FY18 guidance to $6.75-7.25 EPS.

ETR traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.01. 1,775,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Entergy has a 12-month low of $71.95 and a 12-month high of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a sector perform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.04.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $55,365.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $233,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,377 shares of company stock worth $3,141,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.