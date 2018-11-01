EPAM Systems (EPAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.60. 696,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,401. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $144.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,138,746.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,859,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,795. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 75,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

