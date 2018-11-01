EPAM Systems (EPAM) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $4.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of +26.5% to 1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.32 EPS.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $144.19.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,859,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $392,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,976.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,795 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.