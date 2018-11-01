EPAM Systems (EPAM) Trading Up 6.8% After Strong Earnings

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $134.07 and last traded at $127.60. Approximately 696,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 382,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.47.

The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,138,746.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $392,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,976.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,680 shares of company stock worth $5,876,795. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,756 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.