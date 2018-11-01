EQT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,435 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 906% compared to the average daily volume of 441 put options.

NYSE EQT opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price objective on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TD Securities started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $539,728.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $811,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $195,704,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $177,755,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $102,772,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 182,853.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,535,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,973 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,929,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $713,439,000 after purchasing an additional 825,730 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.