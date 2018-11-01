Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 1st (ADOM, BAX, BDC, EXK, FBNC, FIE, FUV, ING, NBR, NGD)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 1st:

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a hold rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV). Roth Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OFS CR CO INC/COM (NASDAQ:OCCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We valued Pacira based on an equally weighted blend of discounted cash flow analysis and sum-of-the-parts valuation. This analysis generates our $43 price target, supporting our Neutral rating.””

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of SLS International (AMEX:SLS). CIBC issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $265.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $300.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cann. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Syros’ 3Q18 loss per share was $0.47, in line with our estimate. Operating expenses of $16.7 million were slightly higher than our estimated $16.3 million, but were offset by higher interest income and slightly higher number of shares outstanding. There were no other remarkable variances in the quarter. Syros has a number of data presentations approaching, which we believe are very important for the company.””

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

