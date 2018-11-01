ERC20 Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5,351.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001900 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, Kuna and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20’s launch date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox, Kuna and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

