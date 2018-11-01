Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ERIE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of ERIE opened at $125.03 on Monday. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $106.63 and a one year high of $132.69. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $612.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy G. Necastro acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.89 per share, for a total transaction of $198,229.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,688.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,851 shares of company stock valued at $237,050. Company insiders own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,666,000 after buying an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,654,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,609,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,435,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

