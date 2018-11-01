Ether Zero One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.33 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003724 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.33 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.60 or 0.03155539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00142337 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 194,000,000 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

