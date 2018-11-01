Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.78.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. 6,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,980. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -89.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $35.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $39,592.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Mathy sold 33,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $1,574,201.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,013 shares of company stock worth $6,690,659. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,886,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,459,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,914,000 after buying an additional 411,577 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,008,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 237,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 502,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

