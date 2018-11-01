Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) received a €18.00 ($20.93) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 159.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on F. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BNP Paribas set a €18.80 ($21.86) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.14 ($22.26).

BIT F opened at €6.94 ($8.07) on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a one year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.