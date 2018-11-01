Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wood & Company raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.38.

FIS stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.00. 38,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

In other news, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $1,906,542.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,329.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $454,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,129 shares of company stock worth $4,967,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 139.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 588.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

