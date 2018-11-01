FIG Partners Weighs in on Select Bancorp Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (SLCT)

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Select Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. FIG Partners currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Select Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SLCT opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.17. Select Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.66%.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Hayes, Jr. bought 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $29,937.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Jeffries bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,895 shares of company stock worth $71,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Select Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in Select Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Select Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Select Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $775,000. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

