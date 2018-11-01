Financial Analysis: Naked Brand Group (NAKD) and PVH (PVH)

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) and PVH (NYSE:PVH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Naked Brand Group and PVH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naked Brand Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PVH 1 3 15 0 2.74

PVH has a consensus price target of $172.11, indicating a potential upside of 36.80%. Given PVH’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PVH is more favorable than Naked Brand Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of PVH shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PVH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Naked Brand Group and PVH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naked Brand Group -83.99% -65.59% -54.62% PVH 7.28% 13.07% 6.10%

Volatility and Risk

Naked Brand Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PVH has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PVH pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Naked Brand Group does not pay a dividend. PVH pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Naked Brand Group and PVH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naked Brand Group $2.85 million 11.04 -$5.78 million N/A N/A PVH $8.91 billion 1.08 $537.80 million $7.94 15.85

PVH has higher revenue and earnings than Naked Brand Group.

Summary

PVH beats Naked Brand Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport. It operates through approximately 6,000 retail stores and 61 company-owned Bendon retail and outlet stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as e-commerce sites. The company is based in Alexandria, Australia.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga, Eagle, and True&Co.; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, DKNY, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, and specialty stores, as well as through warehouse clubs, mass market and off-price retailers, and independent retailers; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through digital commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

