Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Takes $562,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 0.6% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,998,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $161.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

