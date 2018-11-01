Financial Review: NeoGenomics (NEO) and Rennova Health (RNVA)

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoGenomics and Rennova Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics $258.61 million 5.95 -$840,000.00 $0.06 314.17 Rennova Health $4.62 million 0.09 -$55.19 million N/A N/A

NeoGenomics has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of NeoGenomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Rennova Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeoGenomics and Rennova Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics 0 1 9 0 2.90 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoGenomics currently has a consensus price target of $19.91, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Volatility & Risk

NeoGenomics has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -2.49, suggesting that its share price is 349% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGenomics and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics 1.70% 3.15% 1.54% Rennova Health -1,094.68% N/A -1,069.29%

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Rennova Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients' oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. The company has a strategic alliance with Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services. The company also offers Advantage, a HIPAA compliant software; Clinlab, a Windows-based Web-enabled laboratory information management system; and Medical Mime, a suite of solutions, which include an optimized Electronic health records (EHR) for substance abuse and behavioral health providers, a dictation-based ambulatory EHR for physician practices, and advanced transcription services. In addition, it develops and markets interpretation and decision support solutions that enhance cancer diagnoses and treatment through actionable data analytics and reporting for oncologists and their patients. Rennova Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

