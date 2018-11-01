First Bancshares (FBMS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FBMS. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

FBMS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. 428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $457.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of -0.19.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 18.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,393,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

